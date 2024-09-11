Plateau Speaker Bows to Pressure After Call to Tinubu, Swears In 5 APC Lawmakers
- The five APC lawmakers in the Plateau State House of Assembly, have finally been inaugurated into the chamber
- The Speaker of the Assembly, Rt. Hon. Gabriel Dewan on Wednesday swore in the APC legislators, ten months after the Court of Appeal's ruling on their election victory
- The court ruled that APC members who came second in the state assembly election should be sworn in, However, in April 2024, Gabriel Dewan, speaker, swore in nine members of the APC and left out seven
The Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Honourable Gabriel Dewan, has sworn in all the remaining five members of the opposition All Progressive Congress (APC).
Details of the APC legislators
The new legislators are;
- Owen Dagogot (Quan Pan North constituency),
- Theodore Maiyaki (Quan Pan South constituency),
- Yakubu Sanda (Pengana constituency),
- Dachung Dadon (Riyom constituency), and
- Dalyop Gyang (Shendam South constituency).
Recall that on Friday, April 12, 2024, Dewan said the 7 members are yet to complete the necessary procedures needed before they could be sworn in.
As reported by Daily Trust on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, the embattled lawmakers were sworn in during plenary at the Old Government House.
The legislators are among the 16 lawmakers who were declared winners by the Appeal Court in November 2023, but were refused swearing-in by the Speaker, who claimed he was in receipt of a court order regarding their declaration as winners of the elections from their constituencies.
The affected members had earlier accused the Speaker of forcing them to sign undated forms as a condition for being sworn in, but they reportedly refused to sign the forms, a development that delayed their swearing-in.
Daily Trust had reported on Monday last week, how former Governor Simon Lalong and other members of his party talked tough against the speaker’s refusal to swear in their members, accusing the speaker of acting the script of Governor Caleb Mutfwang, an allegation that the state government denied.
The state chapter of the APC had severely called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to direct the speaker of the house to swear in its members.
Youths protest Speaker’s impeachment, storm Assembly
Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that angry youths in Plateau state on Monday morning, November 1, 2023 staged a protest against the impeachment of speaker of the State Assembly, Hon. Abok Ayuba.
Recall that Abok was impeached as the speaker and replaced with Sanda Yakubu, who hails from the Pingana constituency of Bassa local government area of the state.
Sixteen out of the 24 members of the assembly voted in favour of the impeachment at the plenary on Thursday, October 28. Ayuba was impeached after a vote of no confidence was passed on him.
