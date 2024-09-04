The police allege that PIDOM, operating under the X handle @pidomnigeria, is involved in criminal conspiracy, sedition, among others

A statement from the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, revealed that PIDOM was apprehended in Port Harcourt

Investigations uncovered that PIDOM illegally accessed and distributed sensitive government documents, including directives from the office of the Inspector-General of Police

PIDOM, whom the police allege operates under the X handle @pidomnigeria, is a suspect in a case involving criminal conspiracy, sedition, and the unauthorised distribution of classified documents.

A statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Tuesday, said that a discrete investigation initiated to identify those responsible for the leakage of a restricted document on a sensitive matter of national security, led to the identification of the trio as suspects in connection with the alleged crimes.

Police fingers David Hundeyin, among others as accomplice in charges against PIDOM

Source: Twitter

The statement further read:

“The principal suspect, Bristol Isaac Tamunobifiri was apprehended at a hotel in Port Harcourt on Saturday, 5th August 2024, by NPF-NCCC detectives, and in an attempt to resist arrest, the suspect locked himself in a hotel room, smashed his phone, and flushed it down the toilet in an effort to destroy evidence.

“He also refused to surrender his phone’s password, claiming he had forgotten it, thereby concealing information.

"Subsequent investigations, after his arrest, revealed several suspicious activities between the principal suspect and his accomplices.

Police accuse PIDOM of leaking sensitive document

As reported by Channels Television, the Police, giving details about the investigation, said:

“Investigations also revealed that the suspect was responsible for leaking a sensitive restricted document generated from the office of the President to the Secretary of the Government of the Federation.

The suspect had also illegally accessed police-restricted data and posted directives from the office of the Inspector-General of Police, and many other restricted documents with the aim of jeopardizing the security network in Nigeria.

“It has also been established that the suspect also raised funds through anonymous means to sponsor cyberterrorism and other related crimes. Evidence of this was derived after critical forensic analysis of the suspect’s crypto wallet transactions.”

Police speak on arrest of PIDOM

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Police Force announced the arrest of Bristol Tamunobiefiri, known as PIDOM, by officials from the National Cybercrime Center for allegedly compromising the integrity of government operations.

Tamunobiefiri, who operates anonymously as a whistleblower on X under the handle 99% Oppressed and tweets as #PIDOMNIGERIA, was apprehended on August 5 in his hotel room in Rivers State.

