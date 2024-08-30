The Northern Youth Network on Peace (NYNP) has dismissed Dr. Salihu Lukman’s criticisms of President Bola Tinubu's administration as "absurd"

The NYNP described Lukman’s comments as a desperate effort to distract from President Tinubu’s notable achievements

The group urged Nigerians to ignore Lukman’s statements, viewing them as motivated by personal ambitions

The Northern Youth Network on Peace (NYNP) has dismissed Dr. Salihu Lukman’s recent criticisms of President Bola Tinubu’s administration as “absurd and not to be taken seriously.”

The group expressed concerns about Lukman’s mental well-being, describing his remarks as “confused” and “groundless,” particularly regarding the opposition's readiness for the 2027 elections.

Northern group slams Lukman over outburst against Tinubu Photo credit: @dawisu/@officialABAT

Source: Twitter

This was contained in a statement signed by Comrade Adaji Adaji Ajibili.

Why Lukman is desperate, NYNP explains

The NYNP characterized Lukman’s comments as a desperate attempt to divert attention from President Tinubu’s notable achievements in various sectors, including economic reforms and infrastructure development, TheCable reported.

Ajibili commended President Tinubu’s leadership, noting his unwavering commitment to the Nigerian people, The Authority reported.

The statement said:

“We are baffled by what could have triggered Lukman’s recent outburst, and we question whether he is referring to the same President Tinubu, whose reforms have guided the nation toward proper governance.

"His claims are not only unfounded but also reveal a deep misunderstanding of the political landscape and the accomplishments of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.”

The Northern Youth Network on Peace encouraged Nigerians to disregard Lukman’s remarks, viewing them as driven by personal ambitions rather than the nation's best interests.

Ajibili appealed to President Tinubu to disregard Lukman's comments, emphasizing that he speaks only for himself and does not represent the sentiments and beliefs of the North.

Lukman urges stakeholders to crush Tinubu in 2027

In another development, Legit.ng reported that a former national vice chairman (North West) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Salihu Mohammed Lukman, has said if opposition parties fail to seize power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027, it will spell doom for the country.

Lukman, a former director-general of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), in a statement, flayed the leading opposition parties for being embroiled in internal crises ahead of the 2027 elections.

