The Court of Appeal in Abuja has declared the order banning former PDP national chairman Uche Secondus, ex-Rivers governor Celestine Omehia and one-time deputy speaker of the House of Reps Austin Opara from attending the PDP NEC meeting

Secondus and two others were restricted from attending the party NEC meeting by the federal high court in an ex-parte order

However, the appellate court ruled that the lower court lacked the power to hear the case and declared its judgment null and void

Former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national chairman Uche Secondus, former Governor of Rivers state Celestine Omehia, and ex-deputy speaker of the House of Representatives Austin Opara have secured victories at the Court of Appeal in Abuja.

The appellate court set aside Justice Inyang Ekwo's ruling of the Federal High Court in Abuja, which earlier banned the trio from attending the PDP's National Executive Council meeting or participating in its deliberations or proceedings in any form.

On Friday, August 16, the three justices of the Court of Appeal unanimously merited the appeal filed by the former PDP national chairman, ex-governor and former deputy speaker.

Why appeal court dismiss high court ruling

The appellate court ruled that issues related to party members' attendance at meetings or participation in activities are internal affairs to be determined by the political party, not the court. The court held that such issues are not justiciable, meaning they are not suitable for judicial review, and the court lacks jurisdiction to hear them.

The court criticized the Federal High Court for entertaining the cases, stating that it lacked jurisdiction to hear and determine suits dealing with internal party affairs. The appellate court declared the proceedings in the three cases before the Federal High Court null and void.

The Court of Appeal also voided the restraining orders made by Justice Ekwo on April 5, which were issued ex parte (without hearing from all parties involved). The ruling emphasizes the principle that internal party affairs should be resolved within the party rather than through court intervention.

