Former Senate President Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki has denied former Sokoto State Governor Senator Aminu Tambuwal's claim that he had been informed about Tambuwal's decision to withdraw in favour of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar during the 2022 PDP presidential primaries.

The clarification was made in a statement issued by his media office and signed by Yusuph Olaniyonu.

Saraki responded to Tambuwal's comments on Arise TV's ‘Untold Stories With Adesuwa,’ stating that he was not notified before Tambuwal’s withdrawal, Leadership reported.

Saraki expressed surprise, noting that he was caught off guard like other delegates at the PDP presidential convention when Tambuwal unexpectedly returned to the stage to announce his withdrawal after initially seeking votes to represent the PDP in the 2023 general elections. Vanguard reported.

He said:

“I want to clarify that I was taken aback when Tambuwal returned to the podium after initially speaking to the delegates and announced his withdrawal, urging them to support Atiku Abubakar.

"Although Tambuwal is a friend, he did not inform me of his decision beforehand. I had no part in his decision to withdraw and had no plans to withdraw my own candidacy."

