Bello Matawalle, the minister of state for defence, has tagged northerner political players plotting the removal of President Bola Tinubu come 2027 as "unpatriotic".

The minister, who is a former governor of Zamfara state, accused politicians from the region of lacking grassroots support and having an "entitlement mentality." He maintained that northern politicians with a strong grassroots base supported the president.

According to Daily Trust, Matawalle's comment followed Salihu Lokman, the former national vice chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), rebuking northern politicians in President Tinubu's administration.

Northerns in Tinubu's government are sycophants, Lukman

Lukman, who recently resigned from the ruling party, alleged that the president had reduced the northern cabinet members to sycophants.

Matawalle's comment was contained in a statement by the Ministry of Defence spokesperson Henshaw Ogubike. According to the minister, the politicians' plot would fail, noting that there are substantial benefits for the region under Tinubu's administration.

He then called for the support of the political leaders in the north for President Tinubu and further his renewed hope agenda and improve the economy and politics of the country.

List of northern appointees in Tinubu's government

The minister listed key appointees in Tinubu's cabinet, which included himself, the minister of defence, the minister of budget and economic planning, the minister of information and national orientation, the coordinating minister of health and social welfare, the minister of agriculture and food security, minister of youths, minister of steel development, minister of water resources and sanitation, minister of foreign affairs and several ministers of state.

He went on to list security agencies headed by northerners. These included the National Security Advice, the DSS, the NIA, the Chief of Defence Staff, the Chief of Staff NPA and the NNPCL.

