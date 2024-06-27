At least five members of IPOB in Ebonyi local government area of Ebonyi state were killed in a gunfire exchange with state police

The police, supported by additional security forces and soldiers from Abakiliki headquarters, overpowered the attackers

The police have not issued an official statement, however, the Sienna bus and deceased individuals have been taken to state police headquarters

Ebonyi LGA, Ebonyi state - At least five members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Ebonyi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State reportedly lost their lives in a gunfire exchange with state police command operatives.

The incident unfolded when the group allegedly attacked Ishieke Police Station around 9:30 pm on Wednesday, June 26, arriving in a blue Sienna bus and initiating gunfire toward the station.

Nigerian Police Force clash with IPOB members in Ebonyi state Photo credit: @NigNewspapers

Source: Twitter

During the ensuing 30-minute gun battle, the police managed to overpower the attackers, resulting in the reported deaths. Police vehicles were reportedly set on fire during the confrontation.

A video depicting the bodies of the individuals involved was circulated on social media later that evening.

Additional security forces, including soldiers from the state police command headquarters in Abakiliki, swiftly responded to a distress call from Ishieke Police Station.

A source who spoke to Daily Trust said the intense gunfire prompted residents to flee for safety.

The source said:

"The gunmen arrived at Ishieke Police Station and initiated gunfire. The police responded, and after about 30 minutes, additional security personnel, including soldiers, arrived to apprehend the criminals."

The perpetrators allegedly attempted to escape toward Odomoke Ishieke market along Nwiboko Obodo road in Ebonyi Council Area but were intercepted by the advancing security team.

Legit.ng reports that the police had not issued an official statement regarding the incident.

It was reported that both the Sienna bus used by the attackers and the deceased individuals had been transported to the state police headquarters.

