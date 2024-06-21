President Tinubu, Nigerian governors and lawmakers are kicking for a move to secure a single six years in office term

The development has not met much resistance from Nigerians, but the bill has scaled second reading at the House of Assembly

Speaking exclusively with Legit.ng, APC chieftain, ESV Podar Johnson, opposed Nigeria's proposed shift to six-year terms for presidents and governors

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

ESV Podar Yiljwan Johnson, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Plateau state chapter, has kicked against the proposed bill aimed at implementing a single six-year tenure for both presidents and governors.

APC chieftain, Esv Podar Johnson Yiljwan, and President Bola Tinubu. Photo credit: Esv Podar Johnson Yiljwan, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Johnson argued that four years is more challenging because of the annual assessment of Nigerian leaders, and this will be difficult to carry out with a six-year term.

6-year single term proposal for president

Recall that the House of Representatives had introduced a proposal to institute a single six-year tenure for both presidents and governors, alongside a plan to establish the positions of two vice presidents representing the southern and northern regions of Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

These legislative proposals, jointly sponsored by 35 House members, have passed the initial reading on the House floor.

Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, a spokesperson for the group of lawmakers, emphasized that if enacted, the bills would optimise government expenditure.

Interestingly, following this move by Reps, Bola Ahmed Tinubu may become the first democratically elected Nigerian president in the 21st century to serve a single six-year tenure.

What will Nigerians do about 6-year single term?

In an exclusive phone interview with Legit.ng on Wednesday, June 20, Comrade Podar Johnson clarified that the single six-year tenure would hinder the performance and accountability of the leaders.

Buttressing his point, he noted that the lawmakers are indirectly seeking a six-year term to secure themselves a seat, adding that Nigerians will reject the proposal.

The former APC aspirant, however, maintained that the bill was a "death proposal on arrival".

The APC chieftain stated thus:

"The lawmakers should've known that the four years is more challenging because the president or the governor is very much aware that we will assess them after four years based on their track records, but a single six-year once a leader is elected whether he performs or not he is sure of completing his six year's teams, so we are more comfortable with the four years interval technically the lawmakers are asking for six years but using the executives to secured their seat. but I'm sure Nigerians will reject that proposal in any town hall meeting so is a death proposal on arrival. Some of the lawmakers are doing the bidding of their godfathers, but Nigerians are wise and democratically educated."

Tinubu receives bill proposing return to regional govt

In a related piece, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu had received a draft bill seeking a return to a regional system of government for Nigeria.

The proposed legislation, authored by a chieftain of the Yoruba socio-cultural association, Afenifere, Akin Fapohunda, seeks to introduce new laws referred to as “The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria New Governance Model for Nigeria Act 2024.”

The Green Chamber spokesperson, Akin Rotimi, said the bill had yet to be scheduled for deliberation.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng