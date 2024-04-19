Peter Obi's spokesperson, Dr Yunusa Tanko, said the Labour Party is aware of the plot to accuse Obi of playing religious politics

Tanko said their accusation will not stop Obi from embarking on charity work which predates politics

He said the blackmailers guise as civil society, and non-governmental organizations and are sponsored by powerful political interests

Onitsha, Anambra state - Dr Yunusa Tanko, the spokesperson for the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, said some “powerful political interests” are plotting to blackmail his principal with the accusation of playing religious politics.

Tanko said the powerful politicians have recruited some persons under the guise of civil society, and non-governmental organizations to carry out the plot.

As reported by PM News, he said this in a statement issued in Onitsha, Anambra state on Friday, April 19.

Plot to blackmail Peter Obi

“We are aware that some persons operating under the guise of civil society, and non-governmental organizations, but acting at the behest of some powerful political interests, have been deployed to petition and accuse Obi of playing religious politics.

He alleged that they aim to defame the former Anambra state governor for supporting underprivileged Nigerians.

“The aim is to malign Mr Obi’s purely altruistic motives in supporting underprivileged Nigerians of all faiths. The ploy is to erroneously claim that he goes to religious places to carry out political campaigns off-season.”

Obi's aide denies religious politics

Tanko noted that Obi understands that Nigeria is an undisputed secular state and the constitutional dictates of separation of church/mosque and state, The Nation reports.

He further stated that Obi would never be intimidated to change this personal disposition.

Obi’s charity work predates politics and “he believes is an assignment for him from his creator”.

2027: “Muslim ummah will never vote for Obi”

Legit.ng earlier reported that former presidential aide, Reno Omokri stated that Obi wants to win the hearts and minds of Muslims with his visitations to mosques during Ramadan 2024

Omokri asked Obi to publicly admit that he weaponised religion during the 2023 general election

The social media personality asserted that whether a presidential or vice-presidential candidate, Muslims in Nigeria will never vote for Obi until he disavows his alleged planned religious war y/

