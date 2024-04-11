Philip shaibu has claimed that he was impeached because of his friendship with the APC chairman in Edo, Emperor Jaret Tenebe

Shaibu noted that his detractors are scared of what will happen when he joins forces with Tenebe, which is why, according to him, he was hurriedly impeached

However, the former Edo deputy governor who said he has not received any impeachment notice, boasted that he will win the court case

Abuja - Philip Shaibu, the recently impeached deputy governor of Edo has opened up on what led to his impeachment by the state House of Assembly.

Giving his reception speech when he was paid a visit by the acting chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Emperor Jaret Tenebe, on Wednesday, April 10, Shaibu said his friendship with him informed his impeachment.

"Main reason I was impeached", Shaibu

According to Shaibu, the Edo legislature did what it did hurriedly because members of the house knows what it takes and means for him and Tenebe join forces.

Shaibu said his detractors have failed by thinking they can use his impeachment to make him succumb., Vanguard reports.

His words:

“I can assure you, my chairman, I call you my chairman because you are already my chairman and I think you are also one of the reasons they hurriedly did what they did because they know what it takes for you and me to be together and they thought they could use impeachment to get me to succumb but you know that I won’t succumb.

“I am somebody that is strong-willed and when I mean something, I mean it and when I look at the whole thing, I am paying the price, I also believe that it is only the man that God impeaches that is impeached."

Impeachment: "Why I'll win court case", Shaibu

Claiming that he is yet to be served any impeachment notice by the Assembly, Shaibu expressed certainty that the judiciary will give him justice eventually.

He went on to state that his cooperation and loyalty will serve as his weapon as he looks ahead to the governorship election.

He stated:

“By the grace of God, I know the judiciary will do the needful because it is an impeachment that I have not been served.

"So, I want to assure you that my cooperation and my loyalty will remain my weapon and I will definitely be there at all times. Our next target is September 21 and by the grace of God we will get there.”

Source: Legit.ng