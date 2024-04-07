Godswill Akpabio wants the youths not to just chase their dreams and aspirations in life but to also be useful in the church

Akpabio recently unveiled his plans for the church in his home state but also stated that "having more young people in the church than elders would secure a future for the church”

This is coming amid calls for Akapbio's resignation as senate president following the suspension of Bauchi Senator Abdul Ningi

Akwa Ibom state - The Senate president, Godswill Akpabio has envisaged a situation where he would like to have more younger people in the Church than the older ones in order to have a secure future for the Church.

Akpabio tasks youths

Akpabio spoke on Saturday, April 6, during the celebration of the 60th anniversary of the Catholic Diocese of Ikot Ekpene 60th anniversary.

The senate leader who commended the Diocese for its achievements in the area of spreading the word of God, said:

“We have collectively achieved a lot. I pray the Lord keeps all of us to continue winning more souls into the Catholic fold. I will like to see more young people in the church than elders, so we can be sure of a secure future for the church.”

Akpabio unveils plans for church

According to a statement by his media office, Akpabio emphasised the importance of nurturing the next generation and ensuring they are actively involved in the church’s mission.

He unveiled his future plans aimed at promoting the Catholic Diocese of Ikot Ekpene and also exalted God for upholding the diocese since its inception and for constantly blessing the church, over the past 60 years, The Nation reported.

Akpabio, who was accompanied by his wife, Unoma, Senator Eteng Williams, the Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, among numerous others, expressed admiration for the accomplishments of the diocese, highlighting the establishment and growth of numerous schools and organisations within the diocese.

He said:

“We have brought a hospitality center called Four Points by Sheraton to Ikot Ekpene. Obong Ekperikpe Ekpo, the first minister of Gas Resources, from the area, also hails from the Diocese of Ikot Ekpene. This can only be God.”

Akpabio told to resign, APC chieftain intervenes

Meanwhile, Francis Okoye, a chieftain of the APC, has voiced approval for the suspension of Bauchi Central Senator Abdul Ahmed Ningi.

Okoye expressed solidarity with Senate leader Godswill Akpabio and criticised demands for Akpabio's resignation or removal.

In an interview with Legit.ng, Okoye emphasised that Akpabio should not resign as Senate President since he hasn't committed any wrongdoing.

