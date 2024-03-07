The photo of Niger state governor, Mohammed Umar Bago kneeling to greet President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has emerged

This is coming a few days after he backed Peter Obi's stance that it was shameful for Nigeria to receive food donations from war-torn Ukraine

Reno Omokri wondered if it was the same Governor Bago paying homage to President Tinubu days after supporting Obi

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has reacted to the photo of Niger state governor, Mohammed Umar Bago kneeling to greet President Bola Ahmed Tinubu after supporting Peter Obi on Ukraine donating food to Nigeria.

According to SaharaReporters, Bago backed Obi's stance that it was shameful for Nigeria to receive food donations from war-torn Ukraine.

Omokri asked if it was the same Gov Bago that praised Obi Photo credit: @renoomokri

Source: Twitter

Bago stated this at the Leadership Award ceremony held at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja on Tuesday, March 5.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

“My boss, you are very right about what you’ve said. We have no reason to be poor. People may not like you, but they must hear you. What you say is the gospel truth."

He added that:

“It is time we tell ourselves the basic truth. We need to feed ourselves. It is a shame for people like Ukraine in war to be giving us food.”

Reacting to Bago’s visit to Tinubu, Omokri asked if it was the same Niger governor that has gone to pay homage to the President after supporting the opposition.

He wrote via his X handle, @renoomokri

“Is this the same Governor Mohammed Umar Bago of Niger who was praising Peter Obi over his Ukraine comment yesterday?”

Obi fumes as Ukraine donates grains to Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that Obi said “It is disheartening that our once economically confident nation, blessed with vast arable land and abundant natural resources, now relies on a war-torn Ukraine for food assistance”.

In a post on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page, Obi asserted that “this national disgrace stems from years of leadership failure, necessitating urgent reflection and a reordering of our national priorities and resource management and allocation”.

Obi stated that for Nigeria to “overcome this embarrassment”, the country must “aggressively reorder our priorities by investing resources in productive sectors like agriculture”.

Source: Legit.ng