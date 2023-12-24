There is a controversy concerning a viral letter purportedly sent to the chief justice of Nigeria (CJN) Olukayode Ariwoola, by renowned Islamic scholar, Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi, on the disputed Kano governorship election

A letter bearing the sigil of Sheikh Bauchi dated December 18, 2023, and addressed to the CJN said the review of the Appeal Court verdict, which removed Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf must be done with fairness

But in a statement on Saturday, December 23, Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi denied writing to Ariwoola

Kano, Kano state - A prominent Islamic scholar based in northern Nigeria, Sheikh Dahiru Usman-Bauchi, has denied any involvement in a letter circulating on social media regarding the Kano state gubernatorial election legal battle.

In the letter purportedly addressed to the chief justice of Nigeria (CJN) Olukayode Ariwoola, the cleric reporetdly called on the Supreme Court to ensure that the governorship election petition of Kano state is treated by the apex court with caution, justice, and fairness.

Kano guber: Sheikh Dahiru denies writing CJN

On Thursday, December 21, the apex court reserved its judgement in the disputed Kano governorship election after hearing the parties in the appeal.

Reports online claimed Sheikh Dahiru commented on the Kano political crisis. But in a statement on Sunday, December 24, Sayyadi Tijjani, the vice chairman of Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi Foundation, who is also one of the sons of the Islamic cleric, dismissed the letter, The Nation reported.

Vanguard also reported that speaking on behalf of his father, Tijjani said the letter was forged.

He said:

“Our attention was drawn to the purported letter sent to the Chief Justice of Nigeria. People from all walks of life are calling to verify and to confirm the authenticity and the truth about the letter.

“The truth of the matter is that the letter did not emanate from Maulana Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi. The letterhead is not the type used by Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi.

“The writers forged Sheikh Dahiru Foundation’s letterhead.”

