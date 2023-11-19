The Taraba State Independent Electoral Commission declared all PDP candidates winners in the November 18 local government election across the 16 local government areas

Philip Duwe, the chairman of the electoral body, announced the results at the commission's headquarters in Jalingo

Governor Agbu Kefas praised the outcome, seeing it as a clear indication of PDP's dominance in the state and commended the peaceful conduct of the election

Jalingo, Taraba state - The Taraba State Independent Electoral Commission has declared the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in all the 16 local government areas as winners of the November 18 election in the state.

Philip Duwe, the chairman of the state electoral body, made the declaration on Sunday, November 19.

Duwe, according to The Punch, declared the result of the election at the commission’s headquarters in Jalingo.

He said the result of the councilorship election was declared at the ward level in line with the electoral guidelines.

Taraba LGA election: PDP wins by wide margin

Legit.ng gathers that the result declared by the commission shows the PDP won in all the local governments by a wide margin and only trailed behind by APC in the Donga local government area.

“The chairmanship results were also announced at the local government level, and we are just here to affirm the results as declared at the local government level," Duwe was quoted as saying.

Taraba governor Kefas reacts

Reacting, Governor Agbu Kefas said the result of the election was a clear indication of the dominance of the PDP in Taraba state.

In a statement released by his media aide, Emmanuel Bello, Kefas said:

The PDP not only dominated, but the exercise itself was peaceful, with virtually everyone accepting the outcomes."

Taraba: Tribunal sacks PDP lawmaker

In other news, the election tribunal in Taraba state ruled against the victory of Nuhu Akila of the PDP.

Justice Benson Ogbu, who led the judicial panel for the election tribunal, also affirmed the victory of the candidates of the APC, Batulu Mohammed, for the Gashaka state constituency and Abel Peter of the Mbamnga constituency.

In the case of PDP's Akila, Justice Ogbu favoured the argument of the APC candidate, Emmanuel George, ordering the Independent National Electoral Commission to issue a certificate of return to George.

