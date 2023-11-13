Usman Ododo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been declared the winner of the Kogi state governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

A breakdown of the votes showed that the APC candidate won 12 of the local government areas in the state, while his strongest opponent, Murtala Ajaka of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), won eight of the local governments on Saturday, November 11 election.

Winners of each local government in the Kogi election Photo Credit: Dino Melaye, Usman Ododo, Murtala Ajaka

Source: Twitter

Leke Abejide, the candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), won one local government, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate cannot boast of a local government in the poll.

Ododo polled 446,237 votes ahead of Ajaka, who scored 259,052, while Abejide secured 21,819. Dino Melaye of the PDP did not win a local government but garnered 46,362, coming third in the election

Below is the list of the results from the local governments

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Local Governments Total Votes Winners Ogori Mangogo LGA APC: 362 PDP: 86 SDP: 195 Registered voters: 17,688 Accredited voters: 665 Valid votes: 658 Rejected votes: 7 Total votes cast: 665 APC Idah LGA APC: 2,033 PDP: 271 SDP: 20,059 Registered voters: 64,339 Accredited voters: 23,044 Valid votes: 22,742 Rejected votes: 280 Total votes cast: 23,022 SDP Yagba West LGA ADC - 4,556 APC - 7,969 PDP -3,010 SDP - 1,002 Registered voters - 51,234 Accredited voters - 17,152 Valid votes - 16,738 Rejected votes - 363 Total votes cast - 17,101 APC Okehi LGA APC: 53,062 PDP: 2,722 SDP: 153 Registered voters: 94,456 Accredited voters: 57,243 Valid votes: 57,002 Rejected votes: 174 Total votes cast: 57,176 APC Kabba/Bunu LGA ADC - 1,537 APC - 12,376 PDP - 8,566 SDP - 942 Registered voters - 87,162 Accredited voters - 24,242 Valid votes - 23,823 Rejected votes - 419 Total votes cast - 24,24 APC Yagba East LGA ADC - 7,453 APC - 7,096 PDP - 2,615 SDP - 312 Registered voters - 53,436 Accredited voters - 18,001 Valid votes - 17,649 Rejected votes - 344 Total votes cast - 17,993 ADC Ijumu LGA ADC - 1,898 APC - 10,524 PDP - 6,909 SDP - 356 Registered voters - 66,482 Accredited voters - 20,405 Valid votes - 19,991 Rejected votes - 348 Total votes cast - 20,375 APC Mopa-Moro LGA ADC - 2,027 APC - 5,077 PDP - 1,562 SDP - 253 Registered voters - 26,827 Accredited voters - 9,193 Valid votes - 9,049 Rejected votes - 136 Total votes cast - 9,185 APC Adavi LGA ADC - 268 APC - 101,156 PDP - 1,005 SDP - 268 Registered voters - 114,663 Accredited voters - 103,251 Valid votes - 103,105 Rejected votes - 67 Total votes cast - 103,172 APC Ofu LG ADC - 297 APC - 5,245 PDP - 293 SDP - 28,768 Registered voters - 101,964 Accredited voters - 36,087 Valid votes - 35,180 Rejected votes - 587 Total votes cast - 35,767 SDP Koton Karfe LGA ADC - 133 APC - 14,769 PDP - 2,974 SDP - 8,441 Registered voters - 63,342 Accredited voters - 27,184 Valid votes - 26,541 Rejected votes - 308 Total votes cast - 26,849 APC Bassa LGA ADC: 448 APC: 9,515 PDP: 3,605 SDP: 7,543 Registered voters: 69,376 Accredited voters: 22,276 Valid votes: 21,554 Rejected votes: 718 Total votes cast: 22,272 APC Omala LGA ADC: 218 APC: 2,902 PDP: 832 SDP: 18,160 Valid votes: 22,317 Rejected votes: 196 Total votes cast: 22,51 Registered voters: 74,537 Accredited voters: 22,538 SDP Olamaboro LGA ADC: 126 APC: 5,572 PDP: 1,376 SDP: 22,173 Registered voters: 105,864 Accredited voters: 30,287 Valid votes: 29,731 Rejected votes: 495 Total votes cast: 30,226 SDP Ankpa LGA ADC - 186 APC - 8,707 PDP - 3,654 SDP - 43,258 Registered voters - 180,095 Accredited voters - 57,650 Valid votes - 56,395 Rejected votes - 873 Total votes cast - 57,268 SDP Okene LGA ADC - 261 APC - 138,416 PDP - 1,463 SDP - 271 Registered voters - 151,243 Accredited voters - 141,898 Valid votes - 141,404 Rejected votes - 134 Total votes cast - 141,538 APC Dekina LGA ADC - 421 APC - 9,174 PDP - 499 SDP - 47,480 Registered voters - 187,881 Accredited voters - 60,588 Valid votes - 59,151 Rejected votes - 1,168 Total votes cast - 60,319 SDP Ajaokuta LGA ADC - 247 APC - 23,211 PDP - 483 SDP - 8,869 Registered voters - 96,504 Accredited voters - 33,806 Valid votes - 33,173 Rejected votes - 580 Total votes cast - 33,753 APC Igalamela-Odolu LGA ADC - 61 APC - 2,975 PDP - 140 SDP - 23,185 Registered voters - 77,577 Accredited voters - 27,364 Valid votes - 26,665 Rejected votes - 696 Total votes cast - 27,631 SDP Lokoja LGA ADC - 758 APC - 19,105 PDP - 4,028 SDP - 10,380 Registered voters - 157,248 Accredited voters - 36,526 Valid votes - 34,392 Rejected votes - 1,208 Total votes cast - 36,140 APC Ibaji LGA ADC - 133 APC - 6,991 PDP - 269 SDP - 16,984 Registered voters - 90,556 Accredited voters - 25,099 Valid votes - 24,589 Rejected votes - 464 Total votes cast - 25,053 SDP

Source: Legit.ng