Dino Melaye, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the ongoing governorship election in Kogi state, has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of compromising the election in polling units across Ogori/Magogo local government area of the state.

The PDP candidate made the allegation in a video posted on his X (formerly Twitter) page on Saturday November 11, shortly after he cast his vote at his polling unit.

Dino Melaye accuses APC of compromising election in Kogi LG Photo Credit: Dino Melaye

According to the former senator, the electorates were not presented with plain result sheets. He also said people were already protesting massively at the polling units across the council area.

The former senator called on his party agents across the state to ensure that election did not commence if they were not presented with plain result sheets in their polling units by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials.

See the video of the allegation here:

