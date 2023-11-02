The court of appeal sitting in Abuja has upheld the victories of Senator Mohammed Ndume and Senator Kaka Lawan

Ndume and Lawan are senators representing Borno South and Central Senatorial districts in the current 10th Senate

Justice Biobele Georgewill-led three-member panel dismissed the appeals of the PDP and their candidates over lack of merits.

Maiduguri, Borno - The Court of Appeal, Abuja, on Thursday, November 2, affirmed the election of Senator Mohammed Ndume and Kaka Lawan of Borno South and Central Senatorial Districts, respectively.

According to The Nation, the three-member panel, presided by Justice Biobele Georgewill, held that the two appeals against the lawmakers lacked merit.

PDP drags Ndume, Lawan to court

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had, on Feb. 25, declared the duo of Ndume and Lawan as the winners of the National Assembly election into the two senatorial districts.

Dissatisfied with the declaration, Muhammed Kumalia and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) challenged the election of Lawan. At the same time, Kudla Satumari and PDP filed a petition against Mohammed Ndume at the state’s election tribunal.

The Borno National and State’s Election Petition Tribunal dismissed the two petitions over lack of merit.

PDP appeals tribunal's judgment in two Borno Senatorial district

Not satisfied with the judgments of the tribunal, Kumalia and Satumari lodged appeals before the Court of Appeal in appeal number CA/G/EP/SEN/BR/7/2023 between Mohammed Umara Kumalia and another Vs. Kaka Shehu Lawan and others, and appeal number: CA/G/EP/SEN/BR/04/2023 between Kula Satumari & another Vs. INEC and others.

Borno is one of the northeast states that has never come under the control of the PDP since it was founded ahead of 1999 general election. With the verdict, the three senators from Borno State are from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

