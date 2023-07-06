The crisis rocking the APC over the announcement of the principal officers at the national assembly has come to an end

This is as the APC national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, said the issue has been solved at the leadership meeting of the party

Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Tajudeen Abbas, speaker of the House of Reps, announced the principal officers of the house on Tuesday

FCT, Abuja - Abdullahi Adamu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman, has said the issues around the appointment of principal officers of the national assembly have been resolved with the intervention of President Bola Tinubu.

Premium Times reported that the national assembly issue was discussed with the president at the Aso Villa at the party's leadership meeting on Wednesday, July 5.

Adamu says APC crisis is resolved Photo Credit: APC Nigeria

Source: Twitter

President Tinubu intervenes in APC crisis over national assembly principal officers

President Tinubu reportedly met with the national chairman of the APC and the party's national secretary, Iyiola Omisore.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Tajudeen Abbas, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, announced the names of the principal officers for both chambers on the first day of the resumption of the plenary on Tuesday, July 4.

The leadership of the national assembly announced the principal officers, including the majority leaders, chief whips and their deputies.

APC disowns new national assembly principals

Soon after the announcement, Adamu distanced the party from the officers, noting that names of the principal officers did not come from the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC but the governors of the party already endorsed the new officers of the party.

Adamu disclosed the position of the party at a meeting with the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) of the APC led by its chairman, Hope Uzodinma of Imo State on Tuesday, July 4.

Adamu disclosed that the principal officers were not known to him and that NWC of the APC did not transmit any list to Akpabio and Abbas.

Source: Legit.ng