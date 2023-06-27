Covenant University in Nigeria has made the list of top 10 universities in Africa in the inaugural ranking by the Times Higher Education

Four Universities from South Africa made it to the top 10 while two Tanzanian universities were rated among the top 10

The other four universities in Africa are from Nigeria, Ghana, Rwanda, and Uganda

Covenant University has made the top 10 inaugural Times Higher Education ranking of African universities, which was released on Monday, June 26 on its website.

Covenant took the number seven position among the top 10 universities in Africa of all the 258 of its kind from Nigeria.

Full list of top 10 universities in sub-Sahara Africa

The 2023 ranking of Sub-Saharan Africa University was officially announced at the first forum of the organization, which was held in partnership with the Ashesi University in Ghana.

Four universities from the top 10 list are from South Africa while two of the top list are from the Southern African country.

Taking the top position in the ranking is the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The institution which was often referred to as Wits University celebrated its centenary last year and the top of its alumni was Nelson Mandela.

Top 5 Universities in Africa

The University of Johannesburg in South Africa was the second-ranked university in Africa while the third position was occupied by the Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences, in Tanzania.

The University of Pretoria, also in South Africa, is the fourth, and Makerere University in Uganda took the fifth position.

The 6th and 7th positions were occupied by the University of the Western Cape in South Africa and Nigeria's Covenant University.

Below is the table of the top 10 universities in Africa and their country.

Ranking University Country 1 University of the Witwatersrand South Africa 2 University of Johannesburg South Africa 3 The Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences Tanzania 4 University of Pretoria South Africa 5 Makerere University Uganda 6 University of the Western Cape South Africa 7 Covenant University Nigeria 8 UGHE – University of Global Health Equity Rwanda 9 Ashesi University Ghana 10 Ardhi University Tanzania

