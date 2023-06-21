Former President Muhammadu Buhari has been greeted with criticism and accused of deception

Before leaving office on Monday, May 29, Buhari vowed to make his hometown, Daura-Kastina State, his retirement haven

However, the reverse was the case when he was spotted in a viral photo with House of Reps Speaker Abass Tajudeen in London, United Kingdom

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abass has paid a visit to former President Muhammadu in London, United Kingdom where he is currently on vacation.

It was gathered that Abass visited Buhari on Monday, June 26 after a picture of the duo surfaced on social media.

Abbas was elected by members of the House on Tuesday, June 13. Photo Credit: Buhari Sallau

Source: Facebook

It is unclear why the newly elected Speaker visited the ex-President, however, it is believed that it might be for political reasons.

Netizens react

Meanwhile, some netizens were not pleased with the fact that ex-President Buhari is in London after boasting that he would be retiring in his hometown in Daura, Katsina State after serving as President of Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

@Toyib_neverlies, said:

"I thought this man said he's retiring to Daura? When did London become Daura?"

Jasper Aniet Louis said:

"Wonders shall never end. So, suddenly Buhari has return to his normal self we knew. Now I believe we had padded Buhari in Aso Rock."

@jivmediaat555, said:

"Buhari once said that , if he is disturbed from kastina state ( Dauda) He will run to Niger republic.

"Please when did Niger republic turn to London for Buhari."

Replying to the tweet, Johnson Emmanuel Olorunfemi, said:

"Lol . He likes where his forefathers never had the opportunity to be in their lifetime, in his entire military and civilian years as a ruler, he could not make Nigeria like London nor is there any single achievement he can compare to where he is, but he runs there every time."

"Assets Did Not Increase": Former President Buhari Submits Assets Declaration Form, Details, Photo Emerge

Meanwhile, ex-President Muhammadu Buhari has submitted his assets declaration forms to the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

Garba Shehu, the former presidential spokesperson, stated that Buhari's movable assets did not increase during his tenure and he did not acquire new bank accounts.

The former presidential spokesperson further stated that Buhari has no loans or liabilities and the number of animals on his farm decreased as he gifted some over the past four years.

Source: Legit.ng