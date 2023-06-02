President Bola Tinubu met with the Progressives Governors' Forum (PGF) members at the council chamber of the presidential villa in Abuja on Friday, June 2.

The president was joined by Vice President Kashim Shettima at the meeting with the governors elected under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), The Nation reported.

Tinubu and Shettima's meeting with the APC governors would be the first of its kind since their inauguration on Monday, May 29.

The governors were led by the newly elected chairman of the forum, Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo state.

Other governors on the list are Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa); Babagana Zulum (Borno); Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos); Umar Namadi (Jigawa); Mai Mala Buni (Yobe); Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe); and Yahaya Bello (Kogi).

Also included on the list are Dikko Radda (Katsina); AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq (Kwara); Aliyu Ahmed (Sokoto); Bassey Otu (Cross River); Uba Sani (Kaduna); Dapo Abiodun (Ogun); Francis Nwifuru (Ebonyi); Umar Bago (Niger); and Father Hyacinth Alia (Benue).

The APC governors who were absent at the meeting were Biodun Oyebanji (Ekiti); Dr Nasir Idris (Kebbi); and Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (Ondo).

Tinubu and some of the governors were both sworn in on Monday, May 29, the constitutionally set date for the most transition.

Governors who were not sworn in either for the first or second term among them would have off-season elections in their state. APC governors in the category are the likes of Uzodinma and Yahaya Bello.

See the videos of the meeting here:

