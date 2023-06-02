The real winner of the March 18 governorship election in Kaduna state has finally been revealed

The nation's electoral umpire, INEC recently told the election tribunal that Uba Sani, the APC candidate won the Kaduna gubernatorial election, noting the poll was free and fair

INEC had invited the Tribunal to note a major constitutional error in the petition brought by the PDP, challenging the outcome of the 18 March 2023 poll

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed the real winner of the March 18 gubernatorial election in Kaduna state.

The nation's electoral umpire, INEC said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Uba Sani won the governorship election held in the state.

INEC says Uba Sani won Kaduna gubernatorial election squarely. Photo credit: Senator Uba Sani

Source: Facebook

Uba Sani won the poll, INEC declares

This was even as it invited the Kaduna State Governorship Election Tribunal to note a major constitutional error in the petition brought by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), challenging the outcome of the 18 March 2023 poll.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In its reply to the petition, INEC noted that the incumbent governor and candidate of the ruling APC, Uba Sani, won the election fair, square and lawfully returned as the victor, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

The reply of the commission contained both its preliminary objection to the petition brought by PDP and its candidate, Mohammed Ashiru Sani, Vanguard report added.

New Kaduna governor makes crucial pledge in maiden security meeting

The newly sworn-in Kaduna state governor, Uba Sani, has made a crucial promise at his administration's maiden Security Council Meeting.

The Governor vowed to provide logistic support to security agencies to help them carry out their duties effectively.

He restated that safety and security are a significant plan of his administration's 7-Point Agenda for the state.

New twist as APC governor-elect announces major appointment before inauguration

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Governor Uba Sani announced his first appointment a few days before his inauguration on Monday, 29, declaring Muhammad Shehu Lawal as his chief press secretary.

Sani explored the relevant experience of Lawal, spanning over 10 years, in political communication, conflict resolution, monitoring and evaluation, strategic communication, image management and peace-building.

In a statement he signed, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governor-elect indicated that the appointment of Lawal would take effect from Tuesday, May 23.

Source: Legit.ng