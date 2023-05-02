Peter Obi has debunked rumours that he had been detained and arrested by UK immigration at Heathrow Airport in London

During a live telecast interview on Monday, May 1, Obi said the UK immigration only did a routine check on him like every regular passenger

He disclosed that he had been a resident of London for over three decades, and not once had he ever had any case with the UK authorities

FCT, Abuja - The Labour Party presidential candidate in the just concluded general elections, Peter Obi has debunked his rumoured arrest at the Heathrow Airport in London, United Kingdom.

On Monday, May 1 during a live telecast at the Arise TV studios in Abuja, Peter Obi stated that he was never arrested, neither was he detained nor did he commit an offence.

Peter Obi says his contact with UK immigration was a mere routine check and nothing more. Photo: Mr Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Obi said:

“I was never arrested, I was never detained. And I did not commit any offence. I was stopped for a routine immigration check because there appeared to be a duplication of my identity and all this lasted for a maximum of 20 minutes."

The former Anambra state governor further revealed how he had lived in London for over three decades and never had an issue with the UK authorities.

He said:

“I lived in the UK from 1993 until 2005. From then till now is a period of 30 years. I have never been questioned, arrested or detained in any country in the world. I have never for any reason found myself being questioned for any offence."

Obi, however, disclosed that what transpired at Heathrow Airport was just a normal routine check that is required of UK immigration.

He said he was accorded respect when the UK immigration approached him for the routine check.

Obi said:

“It was a routine immigration check and I was actually given all the due respect by the border personality that interviewed me, who told me ‘your identity has been duplicated, be careful.”

Source: Legit.ng