Some residents in Rovers state decided not to perform their constitutional rights amid supplementary polls in the state

According to reports, the high presence of security operatives informed the choice of most voters in the areas where the exercises are held

Meanwhile, Saturday’s supplementary National Assembly election in Port Harcourt City Local Government Area of Rivers commenced smoothly and peacefully despite the low turnout of voters, reports further indicate

The supplementary election in Port Harcourt Federal Constituency 2, Rivers State, on Saturday, April 15, suffered high voter apathy.

According to findings by The Punch, some wards and polling units had only a handful of voters seen.

Low turnout of voters mar Rivers supplementary polls. Photo credit: Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, INEC Nigeria

Source: Facebook

Low voters mar Rivers poll

At the St Andrews Primary School in Diobu, Port Harcourt, Ward 11, Unit 24, as at 9:44am only six voters had been accredited; while in Unit 25, only 12 persons were accredited as at 9:50 am.

However, in Unit 27, the situation was different as 28 persons were accredited as at 9:46 am.

Voters turnout at the wards visited

Also in Ward 5, Unit 8 and 9, Open Space in Creek Road, officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission and voting materials arrived early but as at 9:53 am, no voter had cast a vote.

In Unit 29, Ward 10 of PHALGA which has over 700 voting population, only three persons had cast their vote as at 10:03am, while in Unit 30 and 64, no voter had been accreditated.

