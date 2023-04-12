Lai Mohammed has finally reacted to the call for his arrest by PANDEF leader Chief Edwin Clark

The minister of information and culture in London, on Wednesday, April 12, maintained that such a call is baseless and unjustifiable

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, April 11, Alhaji Mohammed urged Peter Obi of the Labour Party to clarify the leaked audio between him and Bishop Daviop Oyedepo while noting he has more answers to give

The minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has revealed that the call for his arrest and prosecution for admonishing Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, over inciting the public to violence is unjustifiable, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

The minister stated this on Wednesday, April 12, in London while reacting to the call by Elder Statesman and Leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Chief Edwin Clark, that he should be arrested and prosecuted for spreading “fake news” about Obi.

Lai Mohammed reacts to the call for his arrest

Mohammed said he stood by his admonition of Obi and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, insisting that his advice was never premised on falsehood, The Punch report added.

“Is it for chiding him for saying that swearing-in Tinubu in May 29 is like swearing-in the military?

“What is the fake news in that?” the minister queried.

PANDEF leader Edwin Clark calls for Lai Mohammed’s arrest, prosecution, gives reason

Elder statesman and leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Edwin Clark, has called for the arrest and prosecution of the minister of information and culture.

According to Clark, Lai Mohammed has been spreading what he called fake news against the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, and it does not speak well of the office he represents in the polity.

Clark, the former federal commissioner for information and leader of the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF), described the minister’s job as disappointing.

Bishop Oyedepo's purported leaked call unnecessary

The Global Network for Sustainable Development (GNSD) described the controversy over the purported leaked telephone conversation between Peter Obi and Bishop David Oyedepo of the Living Faith Church as unnecessary.

In a statement released on Tuesday, April 4, the convener of GNSD, Phil Roberts, said the group condemns in strong terms the unnecessary noise about the purported leaked audio conversation between Obi and Oyedepo.

Roberts confirmed that since Obi's team has discredited the said audio conversation, key political actors have continued to make bigoted statements in both the past and the present over the purported telephone conversation.

