The federal government has finally reacted to the leaked audio conversation involving Peter Obi and Bishop Davide Oyedepo

The minister of information and culture while revealing the government's position on the matter said the Labour Party flagbearer has questions to answer

Alhaji Lai Mohammed further urged the former governor of Anambra state to publicly explain what he meant by "the leaked audio was fake"

The Federal Government has maintained that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has more questions to answer regarding the leaked audio conversation involving him and the founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo.

After days of silence, Obi said the audio was fake, and accused the federal government of spreading lies against him.

The federal government has urged Peter Obi to clarify the leaked audio call he had with Bishop Oyedepo. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi, Lai Mohammed

Source: Facebook

‘The leaked audio, is it fake or is it doctored?’ Lai Mohammed asks Obi

Reacting, at a press briefing in London, minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, challenged Obi to clarify what he meant by saying 'the leaked conversation was fake', Daily Trust reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Mohammed said the leaked audio had corroborated the position that Obi’s electioneering campaign was based on religion and ethnicity, The Punch report further confirmed.

PANDEF leader Edwin Clark calls for Lai Mohammed’s arrest, prosecution, gives reason

Elder statesman and leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Edwin Clark, has called for the arrest and prosecution of the minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed.

According to Clark, the minister has been spreading what he called fake news against the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, and it does not speak well of the office he represents in the polity.

Clark, the former federal commissioner for information and leader of the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF), described the minister’s job as disappointing.

"Bishop Oyedepo's purported leaked call unnecessary": group says

The Global Network for Sustainable Development (GNSD) has described as unnecessary, the controversy over the purported leaked telephone conversation between Peter Obi and Bishop David Oyedepo of the Living Faith Church.

In a statement released on Tuesday, April 4, the convener of GNSD, Phil Roberts said the group condemns in strong terms the unnecessary noise about the purported leaked audio conversation between Obi and Oyedepo.

Roberts confirmed that since Obi's team has discredited the said audio conversation, key political actors have continued to make bigoted statements in both the past and the present over the purported telephone conversation.

Source: Legit.ng