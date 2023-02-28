Ireti Heeba of Labor Party has been declared winner of Saturday’s senatorial election in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Heeba defeated incumbent Senator Philip Aduda of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who was elected into the senate in 2011, a report by Daily Trust confirmed.

How Ireti Heeba emerged victorious

The returning officer, Professor Sani Saka, said she polled 202,175 votes to defeat Aduda who secured 100, 544 votes.

All Progressives Congress’s Zakari Angulu got 78, 905

