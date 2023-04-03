The Radio, Television, Theatre and Arts Workers’ Union of Nigeria, (RATTAWU), National Theatre chapter, has called for the immediate suspension of its General Manager, Prof. Sunny Ododo, over allegations bordering on misappropriation of funds.

This call for the ouster of Prof Ododo was contained in a statement made available to Legit.ng on Monday, April 2.

RATTAWU's general manager, Prof Sunny Ododo has been accused of misappropriation of funds, harassment, intimidation and inducement. Photo: Lai Mohammed

As contained in the statement, the union confirmed that it has already petitioned the minister of information, Mr Lai Mohammed.

It also alleged continued intimidation and harassment of staff in the Account, Finance and Audit departments by Prof Ododo following their refusal to assist him in illegally clearing their uncleared deals and retire same.

The petition was signed by the chairman of the chapter, Comrade Habib Usman and its secretary, Comrade Monday Alonge.

The Union expressed worries and fears over the extent of setback suffered by the National Theatre since the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) began its investigation into the activities of the GM/CEO, Director P&TTS and the Transport officer.

The petition reads in part:

"There has been great wastage in spending government funds without following due process, such as spending over 16 million on the construction of the Marquee with the low-quality standard without approval and the sales of government properties running into Millions without following due process.

"Intimidation, harassment, inducement and divide and rule is the order of the day at the National Theatre.”

In a related development, the concerned stakeholders of the National Theatre reaffirmed its claim of alleged looting of the assets, FESTAC ’77 artefacts and mismanagement of funds of the parastatal by the Prof Ododo led management team.

The union noted that a series of petitions had earlier been tabled before the antigraft agencies for the prosecution of Prof Olodo.

The union added:

“We have written several petitions to the ICPC and the EFCC prompting the anti-graft agencies to investigate and prosecute the culprits. The evidences are glaring. Prof Ododo has looted the Central Workshop."

