The Kaduna state government has revealed plans to deal with aggrieved politicians causing trouble

The government headed by Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has vowed to work closely with security agencies, to monitor the activities of politicians planning to cause violence in the state

Meanwhile, some politicians while reacting angrily to the outcome of the just concluded election in Kaduna state, rejected the election results and urged INEC to do the needful

The Kaduna State government headed by Governor Nasir El-Rufai has sent a strong warning to politicians planning to sponsor and instigate violence in the state, following the outcome of the governorship election.

The state government said it has received credible intelligence reports revealing plans by some aggrieved politicians to sponsor and instigate civil unrest, noting it would deal decisively with such politicians, Daily Trust reported.

Aggrieved politicians causing violence in Kaduna in trouble

This followed the outcome of the March 18, governorship election in the state which saw the candidate of the ruling APC, Sani Uba, as winner, Vanguard added.

The commissioner for internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan, made this disclosure through a statement issued on Thursday, March 23, The Punch report further confirmed.

Trouble for El-Rufai, Uba Sani as 7 guber candidates reject Kaduna Gov’ship election results

Meanwhile, seven governorship candidates in Kaduna State rejected the result declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of the March 18 Governorship Elections in the state.

This was contained in a statement signed by Ambassador Sanin Yaya, Kaduna State Chairman Rescue and Rebuild Gubernatorial Candidate Forum on Tuesday, March 21.

The forum called on INEC to do the needful on the purported result announced which declared the APC Candidate as the winner in the just concluded election.

I'll Give Everyone a Sense of Belonging in Kaduna, Says Uba Sani

Legit.ng reported earlier that Kaduna governor-elect, Uba Sani, has assured residents that he will not govern the state along ethnic or religious lines but would give everyone a sense of belonging.

Uba stated this in his acceptance speech, adding that he would consolidate the achievements of the outgoing governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai.

He said:

“The people of Kaduna state have given us their mandate to lead in serving them for the next four years. We accept this privilege as a heavy responsibility. We shall carry out the people’s democratic directives with focus and unrelenting dedication."

