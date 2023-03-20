The governorship candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in Kaduna state, Senator Uba Sani, has been declared the winner of the governorship election in Kaduna state as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday evening, March 20.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai's preferred successor Sani was declared winner of the guber polls after the final collation of the state's results by INEC on Monday.

Final result:

After the state's final collation of results, Uba Sani emerged victorious after scoring 730,002 votes to defeat his closest rival Ashiru Isa of the Peoples Democratic (PDP), who scored 719,196 votes, who came second in the race with Jonathan Asake of the Labour Party (LP), who came a distant third after scoring21, 405 votes.

Meanwhile, four serious candidates slug it out in the March 18 governorship election in Kaduna State, north-west Nigeria, to succeed Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state, watch the Live Updates by Legit.ng that finally brought the winner of the poll.

Interestingly, Uba Sani, the Senator Uba Sani, representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, in the 9th Legislative Assembly is Governor Nasir El-Rufai's preferred successor.

