Kaduna Result 2023: Live Updates From INEC as Sani, Ashiru and Others Battle to Win
Voting has ended in the governorship and state assembly elections that were held Saturday, March 18, 2023, and the collation of results has begun at local government levels across Kaduna state.
Four serious candidates slug it out in the March 18 governorship election in Kaduna State, north-west Nigeria, to succeed Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state.
The election in Kaduna state
According to the figures INEC released recently, the state has about 4.3 million registered voters.
The state is strategic because it is considered the political capital of the North. It was once the capital of the Northern region, which has been split into 19 states. As a result, interest in its internal politics spread far beyond its boundaries.
The major contenders
There are 17 governorship candidates from various political parties, but the major contenders are Senator Uba Sani of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC); Ashiru Isa of the Peoples Democratic (PDP), Jonathan Asake of Labour Party (LP) and Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).
Stay tuned as Legit.ng brings you to live updates from the state's collation centre as announced by INEC.
The candidates of the three leading political parties in Kaduna on Saturday, March 18, 2023.
The candidates who tussled with one another during the election would know their fate as INEC announces the election results.
Uba Sani, the candidate of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Isah Ashiru, and the candidate of the new Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) Suleiman Hunkuyi would either celebrate or resort to fate.