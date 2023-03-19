Voting has ended in the governorship and state assembly elections that were held Saturday, March 18, 2023, and the collation of results has begun at local government levels across Kaduna state.

Four serious candidates slug it out in the March 18 governorship election in Kaduna State, north-west Nigeria, to succeed Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state.

The race for who wins Kaduna gubernatorial election gets tougher as INEC is set to announce the winner of the 2023 poll Photo credit: Uba Sani, Isah Ashiru, Suleiman Hunkuyi, Jonathan Asake

Source: Facebook

The election in Kaduna state

According to the figures INEC released recently, the state has about 4.3 million registered voters.

The state is strategic because it is considered the political capital of the North. It was once the capital of the Northern region, which has been split into 19 states. As a result, interest in its internal politics spread far beyond its boundaries.

The major contenders

There are 17 governorship candidates from various political parties, but the major contenders are Senator Uba Sani of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC); Ashiru Isa of the Peoples Democratic (PDP), Jonathan Asake of Labour Party (LP) and Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Stay tuned as Legit.ng brings you to live updates from the state's collation centre as announced by INEC.