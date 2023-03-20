Ahmadu Fintiri, the governor of Adamawa state and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is taking the lead with 35,617 votes ahead of Aishatu Dahiru Binani of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to Daily Trust, the claim is based on the results of 20 of the 21 local governments as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at the collation centre in Yola, the state capital.

Fintiri Leading APC Aisha Binani with 35,617, Where Her Fate Hangs Reveal

The fate of the first female elected governorship hopeful in the election tied on the neck of Fufure local government area of the state.

Source: Legit.ng