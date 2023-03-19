A group of foreign and local observers has commended the Armed Forces led by General Lucky Irabor for the peaceful conduct of the governorship and state assembly polls across the country.

The observers, under the aegis of the Centre for Africa Liberation and Socio-Economic Rights (CALSER), described the entire exercise as free and fair, adding that Nigerians exercised their franchise in a safe and secure environment.

The Nigerian Armed Forces have been commended for their professionalism in the 2023 general elections. Photo: Vanguard

Source: Facebook

In a statement signed by Princess Ajibola and seen by Legit.ng, the Centre admitted that pockets of violence were recorded in certain areas but the troops rose to the occasion in all the cases.

Ajibola noted that the Chief of Defence Staff had earlier promised Nigerians that the 2023 electioneering process will be hitch-free and devoid of any form of intimidation, harassment, and oppression.

She said the CDS met with the military service chiefs and other security heads including the Inspector-General of Police, the director-general of DSS, the director-general of NIA, and the Chief of Defence Intelligence (CDI) ahead of the elections.

True to his words, Ajibola said the military was on the ground to provide support for the Police who are the lead security agency for the polls.

Surveillance and other contingencies

She added that there were increased surveillance and contingency actions to address areas with peculiar security challenges.

Ajibola noted that troublemakers and enemies of the country got bloody noses for attempting to cause unrest and panic.

The observers, therefore, rated the military highly, describing the security agencies as the heroes of the elections having stood strong to defend the nation's democracy at all costs.

According to Ajibola, the 'Operation Safe Conduct' which started for the 2023 general polls yielded great positive results as it guided the Armed Forces.

She further noted that the operations centres founded in the FCT and 36 state capitals of the federation served as quick response centres for all distress calls in the event of any breach of peace during the election period.

The observers urged the military and other security agencies to maintain this momentum to eliminate remnants of terrorists and criminals across the country.

Ajibola also urged the security agents to be on the lookout for violent protests that could ultimately threaten the peace of the land.

The centre further called on every aggrieved party, supporter or even candidate from the polls to refrain from violence or hateful speech and seek redress in court and avoid any tendencies that could result in chaos.

