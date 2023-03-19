Francis Nwifuru, the candidate of the Ebonyi All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the governorship election, has been declared the winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Nwifuru was declared the winner on Monday after results from the 13 LGAs in the state were collated.

Announcing the results, Charles Igwe, the returning officer, said Nwifuru polled 199, 131 votes, followed by Ifeanyi Odii of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who secured 80, 191 votes.

Bernard Odoh, the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), was a distant third with 52, 189 votes.

The total number of valid votes cast in the election was 342, 554, while 7, 387 were rejected, putting the total votes cast at 349, 941.

Nwifuru, who is the speaker of the state assembly, will now replace Dave Umahi, the outgoing governor of the south-east state.

In his acceptance speech, the governor-elect said the election reflects the wishes of the people, adding that his “unalloyed loyalty” will be dedicated to the desire of the people that elected him into office.

