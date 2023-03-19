The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced the final collation and announcement of results for the Ogun State governorship election at the state collation centre in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Ogun State has 20 local governments. After the conduct of elections at the polling units and results are announced, the collation was done at the ward level, the local government level and finally at the state collation centre.

The three major contenders

Abiodun, Adebutu and Shogunle are in the race with others, to win the Ogun state governorship election. Photo credit: Dapo Abiodun, Hon Ladi Adebutu, Kehinde Sogunle

Source: Facebook

The results

The returning officers for each of the local governments are to present the results from their respective local governments.

Abiodun and others battle to win

In the state, 13 candidates are participating in the governorship election. The incumbent governor, Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ladi Adebutu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Biyi Otegbeye of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) are the major contenders in the election.

Legit.ng will provide live updates from the state collation centre.