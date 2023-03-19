The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Rivers governorship candidate, Siminalayi Fubara who is the anointed candidate of the state governor, Nyesom Wike has cleared eight Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the state, according to the state governorship election results collated so far.

As reported by the Vanguard, Fubara, born in Opobo Town in Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area of Rivers State on 28 January, 1975, is an accountant and a technocrat who rose to serve as the Accountant General of Rivers State.

See below the guber results collation in Rivers so far:

1. Tai LGA

Registered: 76613

Accredited: 10393

A: 34

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

APC: 295

LP: 13

PDP: 9276

SDP: 508

TVV – 10227

Rejected: 87

TVC: 10314

Snatching of BVAS

2. Opobo Nkoro LGA

Registered: 59047

Accredited: 13376

A: 16

APC: 1426

LP: 10

PDP: 11538

SDP: 159

TVV – 13189

Rejected: 142

TVC: 13331

3. Gokana LGA

Registered: 145566

Accredited: 40702

A: 74

APC: 7410

LP: 97

PDP: 17455

SDP: 13840

TVV: 39467

Rejected: 1235

TVC: 40702

4. Ogu Bolo LGA

Registered: 61705

Accredited: 9295

A: 121

APC: 1524

LP: 34

PDP: 7103

SDP: 310

TVV: 9155

Rejected: 140

TVC: 9295

5. Eleme LGA

Registered: 126111

Accredited: 14852

A: 67

APC: 2662

LP: 544

PDP: 8414

SDP: 2251

TVV: 14247

Rejected: 382

TVC: 14629

6. Ikwerre LGA

Registered: 166079

Accredited: 24677

A: 138

APC: 7503

LP: 895

PDP: 13716

SDP: 1447

TVV: 24090

Rejected: 584

TVC: 24674

7. Oyigbo LGA

Registered: 121815

Accredited: 16894

A: 147

APC: 2793

LP: 2688

PDP: 9886

SDP: 796

TVV: 16561

Rejected: 322

TVC: 16883

8. Etche LGA

Registered: 130757

Accredited: 26933

A: 288

APC: 6408

LP: 552

PDP: 16043

SDP: 2586

TVV: 26320

Rejected: 591

TVC: 26911

Source: Legit.ng