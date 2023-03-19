BREAKING: Surprise Springs As Winner Emerges Between Sanwo-Olu, Jandor, GRV From PDP Candidate LGA
Abdul-Azeez Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has lost his Ojo local government area to Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the incumbent governor of the state.
Jandor not only lost the local government to Sanwo-Olu, but he also lost the second position t Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour, the candidate of the Labour Party, The Cable reported.
See the breakdown of the result
Ojo LGA
APC: 30, 797
LP: 19, 027
NNPP: 101
PDP: 3, 889
SDP: 13
Registered voters: 329, 799
Accredited voters: 58, 969
Total valid votes: 54, 450
Rejected votes: 918
Total votes cast: 55, 360
