Abdul-Azeez Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has lost his Ojo local government area to Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the incumbent governor of the state.

Jandor not only lost the local government to Sanwo-Olu, but he also lost the second position t Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour, the candidate of the Labour Party, The Cable reported.

Sanwo-Olu defeats Jando in his polling unit Photo Credit: Abdul-Azeez Adeniran Jandor

Source: Facebook

See the breakdown of the result

Ojo LGA

APC: 30, 797

LP: 19, 027

NNPP: 101

PDP: 3, 889

SDP: 13

Registered voters: 329, 799

Accredited voters: 58, 969

Total valid votes: 54, 450

Rejected votes: 918

Total votes cast: 55, 360

