Breaking: Sanwo-Olu leads GRV, Jandor with wide margin in Lagos polls
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state and candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) is in the early lead as Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) commences the collation of results from the 20 Local Government Areas.
According to the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Olusegun Agbaje, 16 results are so far available at the collation centre in Yaba. The other four are being awaited.
See results as announced so far:
Lagos Island LG
APC – 37760
LP – 1317
PDP – 1783
Apapa LG
APC – 21007
LP – 4157
PDP – 2487
Epe LG
APC –
LP – 1515
PDP – 3272
Source: Legit.ng