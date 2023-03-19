Breaking: Sanwo-Olu leads GRV, Jandor with wide margin in Lagos polls

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state and candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) is in the early lead as Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) commences the collation of results from the 20 Local Government Areas.

According to the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Olusegun Agbaje, 16 results are so far available at the collation centre in Yaba. The other four are being awaited.

See results as announced so far:

Lagos Island LG

APC – 37760

LP – 1317

PDP – 1783

Apapa LG

APC – 21007

LP – 4157

PDP – 2487

Epe LG

APC –

LP – 1515

PDP – 3272

