Global site navigation

Local editions

Breaking: Abiodun in early lead as INEC begins announcement of results in Ogun
Politics

Breaking: Abiodun in early lead as INEC begins announcement of results in Ogun

by  Wale Akinola

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun is leading in 5 out of the 6 local governments announced so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Abiodun, who is the incumbent governor of the state is seeking re-election.

The result as declared by INEC goes thus:

ODEDA

APC 11,098 Winner

PDP 8,050

ADC 3,651

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

EGBADO NORTH

APC 15,331

PDP 11,627

ADC 12,190

EWEKORO LG

ADC: 3,881

APC:8,192

PDP:7,449

EGBADO SOUTH LG

ADC: 6,435

APC:15,047

PDP: 10,913

ABK SOUTH LG

ADC: 9,264

APC: 19,689

PDP: 24,175

Ijebu North LG.

ADC 2393.

APC 18815.

PDP 15904

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel