Breaking: Abiodun in early lead as INEC begins announcement of results in Ogun

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun is leading in 5 out of the 6 local governments announced so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Abiodun, who is the incumbent governor of the state is seeking re-election.

The result as declared by INEC goes thus:

ODEDA

APC 11,098 Winner

PDP 8,050

ADC 3,651

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

EGBADO NORTH

APC 15,331

PDP 11,627

ADC 12,190

EWEKORO LG

ADC: 3,881

APC:8,192

PDP:7,449

EGBADO SOUTH LG

ADC: 6,435

APC:15,047

PDP: 10,913

ABK SOUTH LG

ADC: 9,264

APC: 19,689

PDP: 24,175

Ijebu North LG.

ADC 2393.

APC 18815.

PDP 15904

Source: Legit.ng