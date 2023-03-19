Breaking: Abiodun in early lead as INEC begins announcement of results in Ogun
The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun is leading in 5 out of the 6 local governments announced so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
Abiodun, who is the incumbent governor of the state is seeking re-election.
The result as declared by INEC goes thus:
ODEDA
APC 11,098 Winner
PDP 8,050
ADC 3,651
EGBADO NORTH
APC 15,331
PDP 11,627
ADC 12,190
EWEKORO LG
ADC: 3,881
APC:8,192
PDP:7,449
EGBADO SOUTH LG
ADC: 6,435
APC:15,047
PDP: 10,913
ABK SOUTH LG
ADC: 9,264
APC: 19,689
PDP: 24,175
Ijebu North LG.
ADC 2393.
APC 18815.
PDP 15904
Source: Legit.ng