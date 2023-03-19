Results from the 13 local government areas in Ebonyi for the governorship election are expected to be released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday, March 19.

Major candidates in the election are Francis Nwifuru (All Progressive Congress), Edward Nkwagu (Labour Party), Ifeanyi Odii (Peoples Democratic Party), and Bernard Odo (All Progressives Grand Alliance).

Major candidates are from PDP, APC, LP, and APGA (Photo: @FrancisNwifuru, @ProfBenardOdoh, @thereal_ikaay)

Source: Twitter

Who among the four candidates will take over from Governor Dave Umahi in Government House will be discovered soon, hopefully.

Stay tuned to Legit.ng as we update you with results from the LGAs.