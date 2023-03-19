A report by Daily Trust states that some ad-hoc staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Borno state have vowed not to release electoral materials for collation until they get their own share of dollars given by an unnamed politician.

The newspaper stated that the INEC ad-hoc staff took the decision after getting to the collation centre in Biu local government area on Saturday night, March 18, but did not find their Ward Collation Officer who allegedly received the money on their behalf.

An argument ensued when they could not find him at the collation centre and his line was unreachable.

They claimed that the collation officer collected the money on their behalf and promised to give them after the election.

“They’re looking for him and trying his number it’s not connecting. They said they won’t release the INEC materials till their share is given to them. A group of them have gone home with the materials,” said a witness.

Borno is one of the 28 states where the governorship election was held on Saturday.

