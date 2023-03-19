An emerging report has confirmed that Governor Babagana Zulum of the ruling All Progress Congress (APC) emerged victorious with a wide margin in the Monguno local government area of the state.

As the Daily Trust newspaper reported, Governo Zulum had a clean sweep against his counterparts after polling 17,187 votes.

Gov Zulum won in Monguno LGA with 17,187 votes against second-place PDP, who polled 280 votes. Photo: Babagana Zulum

Mohammed Jari of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who finished second, could only manage 280 votes in the local government, leaving the margin at 16,907.

However, the Labour Party (LP) and the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) did not have a good outing at the polls as they did not get a single vote in the local government.

With this victory, Governor Zulum will be waiting on the results in 26 other local governments out of the 27 in the state.

