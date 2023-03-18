Dr. Alex Otti of the Labour Party has swept polling unit 023 at St. Stephen’s Primary School with 61 votes.

His closest rival, Enyinnaya Nwafor of the Young Peoples Party, YPP, came a distant second with six votes, Vanguard reports.

Professor Greg Ibe of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, came third with five votes.

Okey Ahiwe of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party got only two votes while Chief Ikechi Emenike of the All Progressive Congress, APC; and Bishop Sunday Onuoha of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, scored one vote respectively.

In the same vein, LP swept polling unit 022 at the same centre with 69 votes.

YPP and PDP got 6 votes each; ADC 2; APC and APGA got 1 vote each.

In polling unit 024, LP also won with 114 votes while ADC trailed behind with 7 votes.

YPP got 5 votes; APGA 4; while PDP and ADC scored 2 votes each.

Labour Party candidates also won in all the polling units at the centre so far declared.

Counting is still going on in other polling units at the centre as at the time of filing this report.

Source: Legit.ng