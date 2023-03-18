Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde, has won in his polling unit.

He voted at Unit 1, Ward 11, Ibadan North East Local Government, a report by The Nation confirmed.

Makinde clears his polling unit. Photo credit: Seyi Makinde

Source: Facebook

Makinde wins polling unit with 174 votes

Makinde, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), polled 174 votes to defeat others.

His closest rival, Teslim Folarin of the APC, polled 28 votes at the unit, while Accord Party candidate Bayo Adelabu scored five votes to come third at the unit.

