Oyo Guber Poll Result: Big Victory for PDP as Makinde Wins Polling Unit
by Esther Odili
Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde, has won in his polling unit.
He voted at Unit 1, Ward 11, Ibadan North East Local Government, a report by The Nation confirmed.
Makinde wins polling unit with 174 votes
Makinde, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), polled 174 votes to defeat others.
His closest rival, Teslim Folarin of the APC, polled 28 votes at the unit, while Accord Party candidate Bayo Adelabu scored five votes to come third at the unit.
