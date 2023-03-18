Aisha Binani, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Adamawa has revealed what will guarantee her victory in the ongoing March 18 election.

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

After performing her civic responsibility, Binani says she will win the election if all women in the state vote for her.

Aisha Binani cast her vote in Adamawa state. Photo credit: Aisha Binani

Source: Facebook

Binani task women

Binani on Saturday, March 18, shortly after casting her vote at PU 005, Bamboi ward, Yola south LGA, gave a breakdown of the permutations that will ensure her victory, The Cable reported.

“This is not the first time that we have conducted an election, we just concluded the presidential and national assembly, and they were peaceful and credible elections,” Binani said.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"It’s a men’s world, but I feel great (participating in an election dominated by men). This time around, the men are also giving us much support that is expected from them.

“Women virtually constitute the larger population of voters – if all the women cast their vote in my favour, certainly we will get there,” she added.

Binani, senator representing Adamawa central, is one of the 11 female governorship candidates in northern Nigeria contesting the election.

She is seeking to unseat Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, the incumbent governor and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Source: Legit.ng