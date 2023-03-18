Guber 2023 Election: Disquiet as APC Kano Guber Candidate Set to Vote
The deputy governor of Kano State, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna arrived at his voting station.
Gawuna is set to vote at the PU 056 where the APC lost to the NNPP in the last presidential election.
However, there is tension as the deputy governor arrived to cast his vote.
Police have, therefore, requested reinforcement.
Source: Legit.ng
