A disturbing video of voter suppression has circulated over social media as some suspected thugs of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Lagos were captured in a video clip threatening voters.

According to the footage sighted by Legit.ng, at least eight young men were captured in a deserted street issuing warning to voters to stay at home if they are not willing to vote the APC.

They were heard saying in pidgin English:

“If you no fit vote APC, no come outside oo. This one no be like last time oo.”

APC and its supporters will be looking not to suffer another defeat in the hands of an opposition after it suffered a shocking defeat to Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP) at the presidential polls.

Source: Legit.ng