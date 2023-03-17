In an effort to beat the accreditation and voting deadline, some Nigerians at Girei town in Adamawa state adopted a top strategy to ensure they exercise their civic right.

BBC Hausa reports that these eligible voters had earlier gone to their designated polling units to ensure that they get spaces even before the voting time.

Some voters used stones and broken chairs to secure voting spaces. Photo: BBC Hausa

Adamawa is one of the 28 states where governorship and the States House of Assembly elections will be conducted on Saturday, March 18.

The voters made arrangements for queues by using stones, chairs and other inanimate objects to secure their spaces ahead of the governorship and State House of Assembly election in Adamawa state.

Photos seen by Legit.ng showed the stones, and empty and broken chairs alongside other items lined up at the polling unit.

Similarly, in Kano state, Legit.ng gathered that some voters made it to their polling units late last night - almost 12 hours before the elections.

The voters in Kano state, Legit.ng understands will be sleeping at their polling units to enable them to be the first in the voting queue once officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission arrive at the venue with the election materials.

