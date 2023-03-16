The February 25 governorship election had mounted pressures on some governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of Saturday, March 18 governorship and state houses of assembly elections.

This is due to the fact that these governors and their parties lost the presidential election in their states, leading them to put in different permutations for the Saturday elections.

Some of the governors are listed below:

Babajide Sanwo-Olu

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) lost the presidential election in Lagos state to the Labour Party, and this put pressure on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who is seeking re-election.

The governor had been meeting with different groups, communities and residents associations to seek their support ahead of March 18 election.

Seyi Makinde

The Oyo state governor is one of the governors under pressure to secure their re-elections in the state governorship and state assembly election in the state.

The governor and his camps have been said to be making efforts to woo voters ahead of the poll.

Nasir El-Rufai

The Kaduna state governor is one of the power brokers in the APC but lost the state and all 3 senatorial seats in the state to the PDP.

What played out in the poll has made the governor running helter-skelter in ensuring that his preferred governorship candidate, Uba Sanni, emerges on Saturday.

Other states whose governors are under pressure are listed below:

Benue Abia Cross River Enugu Delta Kano Kaduna Plateau Katsina Gombe

Source: Legit.ng