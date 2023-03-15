Peter Obi and the Labour Party have began an inspection of all the materials used for the conduct of the 2023 presidential election

The process of the inspection is being carried out by senior lawyers representing Peter Obi and his party at the presidential election tribunal

Other political parties including the Peoples Democratic Party and the All Progressives Congress' Bola Tinubu are also part of the inspection process

The lawyers representing Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party have commenced the long-awaited inspection of the materials used for the Saturday, February 25, presidential and National Assembly election.

Daily Trust reports that the inspection of the materials by Obi's lawyers began hours after the legal practitioners met with officers of the Independent National Electoral Commission including the commission's chairman.

Peter Obi's lawyers have commenced the inspection of the 2023 presidential election materials.

Source: Twitter

The lawyers were on Monday, March 13, given access to materials used for the presidential and NASS election by INEC at the commission's headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria's capital city.

The Court of Appeal had in its ruling granted a request by the Labour Party, the Peoples Democratic Party's flag bearer and the president-elect to inspect the election materials.

Also, the parties in a report submitted to INEC confirmed that the legal team of the Labour Party commenced its inspection on Monday, March 13.

The lawyer representing Obi and the Labour Party, Livy Uzochukwu, said the party and the PDP petitioned, while APC was responding.

Uzsochukwu noted that the timelines for the petitions were different and the petitioners should be treated with priority.

In his reaction PDP lawyer, Joe-Kyari Gadzama confirmed that while limiting the number of people allowed to inspect the materials was not realistic, the PDP and the LP had more challenges in common than the APC and its candidate.

Gadzama also requested that a message be sent to the INEC in various states to allow inspection.

The parties involved including INEC further agreed that the PDP and the APC begin their inspection immediately while the Labour Party team who had started the inspection would continue from where it left off.

"I'm even surprised I didn't et 100% in Anambra": Peter Obi boasts about his popularity, winning Aso Rock

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has said that he is surprised he did not gather all the votes in Anambra, his home state.

Obi also debunked the claim that he rigged elections in some parts of the southeast region of Nigeria during the 2023 presidential poll.

According to the former governor, he also won in Aso Rock - the seat of power - where he had no influence or machinery to work in his favour.

"Wike worked against me": Peter Obi claims he secured over 50% votes in Rivers state during presidential poll

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has been accused of working against the presidential ambition of Peter Obi.

The Labour Party's flagbearer made the allegation against Governor Wike on Monday, March 13.

Obi said he got over 50 per cent of the votes cast on Saturday, February 25, from the actual results of the 2023 presidential election.

